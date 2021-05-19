Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $92.73 on Friday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $111.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

