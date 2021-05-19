Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $268.27

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.27 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 295.90 ($3.87). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 288.30 ($3.77), with a volume of 1,587,431 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

