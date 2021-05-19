B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

GOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $757.72 million, a PE ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.