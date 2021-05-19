AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 370,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a PE ratio of -323.23 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

