Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,056 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the average daily volume of 151 put options.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

