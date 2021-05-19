Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

