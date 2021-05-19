Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

