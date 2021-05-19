Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD opened at $299.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

