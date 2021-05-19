Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.