Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,849,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,459,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $708,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

