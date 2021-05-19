Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 159 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 154.8% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $2,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,978,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

IFF opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

