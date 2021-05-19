Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 541.11 ($7.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Avast stock opened at GBX 442.10 ($5.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 485.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.31%.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

