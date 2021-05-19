Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,086 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

HRTG opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

