Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NUSC opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

