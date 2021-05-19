Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

WEC opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

