Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $189.92 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.