Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.