Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

VNQ stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

