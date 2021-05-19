Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Comcast by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

