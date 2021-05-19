Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR stock remained flat at $$51.53 during trading on Tuesday. 297,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.