Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.