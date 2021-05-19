Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.65.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.43 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$485.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

