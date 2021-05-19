Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,196,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

