Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 183.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after buying an additional 369,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.