Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 150 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

