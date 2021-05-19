Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $268,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

