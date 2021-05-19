Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $268,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
