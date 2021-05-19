Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $167,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $831.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

