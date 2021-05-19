Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $225,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.