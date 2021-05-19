Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and $2.74 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.63 or 0.01205122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

