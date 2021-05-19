Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$13 million.
Shares of DPW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 62,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ault Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.
Ault Global Company Profile
