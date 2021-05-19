Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$13 million.

Shares of DPW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 62,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ault Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.