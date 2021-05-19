ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.95

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and traded as high as $24.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 805 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATSAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

