Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.