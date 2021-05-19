Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.58. 76,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.39. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

