Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Atlas by 15.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Atlas has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

