Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of AUB opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

