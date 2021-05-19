Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43. 2,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 917,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Specifically, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 683,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

