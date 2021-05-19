Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,642,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

