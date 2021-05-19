At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.02

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 34523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOME. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,900 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,021,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $16,866,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.