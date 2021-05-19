Associated Banc Corp Increases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Plexus by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Insiders sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Plexus stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.