Associated Banc Corp Has $518,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

