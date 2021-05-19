Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $15,853,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $160.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.