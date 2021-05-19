Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,126,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,828,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.