Associated Banc Corp Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.62 and a 200 day moving average of $272.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.48 and a 1 year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

