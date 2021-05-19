Associated Banc Corp Acquires 8,815 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.08% of Waterstone Financial worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

WSBF stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSBF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

