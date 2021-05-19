Associated Banc Corp Acquires 384 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $267.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.56 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.20 and its 200 day moving average is $271.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

