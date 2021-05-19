Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €16.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.86 ($19.84).

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.