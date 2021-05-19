ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading Down 2.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 1,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

