Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $32,924.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

