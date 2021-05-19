Arthur L. Havener, Jr. Sells 601 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LSI opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

