Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $303.56

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.56 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 305.50 ($3.99). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 13,436,878 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.44. The company has a market cap of £540.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

